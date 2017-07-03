Free speech protester accidentally shoots self at Gettysburg battlefield

Soldiers' National Monument is seen on the 150th anniversary of US President Abraham Lincolns historic Gettysburg Address on November 19, 2013 at Gettysburg National Military Park in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. MANDEL NGAN / AFP/GETTY IMAGES

GETTYSBURG, Pa. -- Authorities say a man participating in a free speech rally at Gettysburg National Military Park accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Park spokeswoman Katie Lawhon said the man's revolver accidentally discharged shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday near the Meade Equestrian Statue in the central Pennsylvania park.

Sgt. Anna Rose of the United States Park Police confirmed to CBS affiliate WHP that the man accidentally triggered his revolver, which was inside a leg holster, when he temporarily rested his flag pole against the holster.

Rose said United States Park Police responded to the scene and quickly applied a tourniquet, and the man was taken to a hospital for medical care. PennLive.com reported that he was talking with paramedics and seemed in good spirits.

Lawhon said she didn't know if the man was with a particular group but said he was participating in the "First Amendment" demonstrations taking place at the park on Saturday. Federal laws permit firearms in national parks.

