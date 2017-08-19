Finland stabbing treated as possible terrorist attack, police say

People light memorial candles at the Turku Market Square for the victims of a stabbing spree on August 19, 2017 in Turku. Police are now investigating a stabbing spree in Finland that left two people dead as a terrorist attack, police said Saturday, identifying the suspect as an 18-year-old Moroccan citizen. / AFP PHOTO / Lehtikuva / Vesa Moilanen / Finland OUT (Photo credit should read VESA MOILANEN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Finnish police say a stabbing in the western Finland city of Turku that killed two people and wounded eight is being investigated as murder with possible terrorist intent.

The National Bureau of Investigation, which is heading the investigation, says Saturday that those killed in the attack a day earlier are Finnish citizens, while the wounded include one Italian national and two Swedes.

Police said Saturday they have identified the suspect, an 18-year-old Moroccan citizen, but did not release his name.

