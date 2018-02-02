Father tries to attack Larry Nassar after daughters give victim impact statements

Randall Margraves, father of Lauren and Madison Margraves is detained after trying to attack Larry Nassar, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, during the second day of victim impact statements in Judge Janet Cunningham's courtroom in Charlotte, Mich. (Photo: Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State)

The father of three daughters who were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar rushed the disgraced doctor Larry Nassar during his sentencing Friday in Eaton County, Mich.

Randall Margraves was blocked by Nassar’s attorney Matthew Newburg and then restrained by at least three deputies. He was handcuffed by MSU Police Detective Andrea Munford, the lead investigator on Nassar's cases in Ingham and Eaton counties.

“Give me one minute with that b****rd,” Margraves said after he was tackled.

Randall Margraves, father of Lauren and Madison Margraves tries to attack Nassar after two of his theee daughters gave their victim impact statements in Eaton County Circuit Court. @LSJNews @MattMencarini @LSJGreenWhite @freep #Nassarsentencing #Nassar pic.twitter.com/BA9w4qtwAD — Matthew Dae (@mdslsj) February 2, 2018

Margraves' daughters, Lauren and Madison Rae, had just finished speaking when he addressed the judge. Morgan Margraves read her victim impact statement during Nassar's Ingham County sentencing.

"I would ask you as part of this sentencing grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon," Randall Margraves said following his daughters' statements.

Cunningham said she couldn't do that. He asked for a minute, and she said she couldn't allow that. Then he ran at Nassar and nearly reached him before Newburg intervened.

Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis, the lead prosecutor, warned the gallery not to repeat Margraves' outburst, saying it's not helping the victims or the community. She told them to use their words, not physical violence.

"You cannot behave like this," Povilaitis said. "This is letting him have his power over us."

When court resumed, Cunningham told the gallery that she understood their anger, but they could not react with physical violence.

"If it is hard and difficult for me to hear what his daughters have to say, I can't image what it is like for a parent," Cunningham said.

An Indianapolis Star investigation of USA Gymnastics, begun in 2016, uncovered widespread sexual abuse of athletes by coaches and others and failures to alert authorities. The reporting by the Indy Star, part of the USA TODAY Network, led to new federal laws requiring Olympic organizations and others to report all allegations of sexual assault to authorities and resulted in the ouster of USA Gymnastics’ president and entire board.

