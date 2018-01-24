Elton John to retire from touring

Elton John performs live at Twickenham Stoop on June 3, 2017 in London, England. (Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Music icon Elton John will be saying good bye to the touring life after one last massive world tour.

The 70-year-old revealed the details about the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour during a news conference Wednesday afternoon in New York City and live streamed across the world.

The 'Rocket Man' singer explained that his "priorities have changed" in his life, but figured the world tour is a wonderful way to thank his fans across the world.

While he may be retiring from touring, Elton John said he'll still be making music, but plans to spend more time with his family.

Sir Elton John's Las Vegas residency is currently scheduled to run until May 19.

His tour will then kick off Sept. 8 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and will take about three years to complete.

And to those naysayers who think the five-time Grammy winner won't keep his word about retiring from touring, he says he's "not Cher."

Over the past few days, the 'Rocket Man' singer had been dropping cryptic teases on his social media channels about the event. The posts included phrases like "find out what's next" and "You'll finally see where the future lies..."

A wrinkle in time. Past meets present.



A taste of things to come at the #EltonEvent today. Watch the special announcement live at 9.30 PT / 12.30 ET / 17.30 GMT on https://t.co/fEQsOiiRjO. pic.twitter.com/WLbNkT1EoJ — Elton John (@eltonofficial) January 24, 2018



Wednesday's announcement comes less than a year after he contracted a rare bacterial infection during a tour of South America.

Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates:

September 8 - Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

September 11 & 12 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Wells Fargo Center

September 15 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

September 16 - University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

September 19 - Hartford, CT @ XL Center

September 21 & 22 - Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

September 25 & 26 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

September 28 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

September 29 - Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

October 4 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

October 6 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

October 10 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

October 12 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

October 15 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

October 18 & 19 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 23 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

October 24 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

October 26 & 27 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

October 30 - St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

November 2 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

November 3 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

November 8 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

November 23 - Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

November 24 - Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

November 27 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

November 28 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

November 30 & December 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

December 4 - Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

December 6 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

December 8 & 9 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

December 12 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

December 14 & 15 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

January 11, 2019 - Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

January 12, 2019 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

January 15, 2019 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

January 16, 2019 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

January 18, 2019 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

January 19, 2019 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

January 22 & 23, 2019 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

January 26, 2019 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

January 29, 2019 - San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

February 7, 2019 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

February 9, 2019 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

February 12, 2019 - Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

February 13, 2019 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

February 19, 2019 - Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

February 21, 2019 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

February 27, 2019 - Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

March 1, 2019 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

March 8, 2019 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

March 12, 2019 - Raleigh, NC @PNC Arena

March 13, 2019 - Columbia, SC @Colonial Life Arena

March 15, 2019 - Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

