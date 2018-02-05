Driver accused of killing Edwin Jackson is undocumented immigrant, been deported twice

Manuel Orrego-Savala the 37-year-old from Guatemala (Photo: Brock, Savannah, WXIA)

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police have released the name of the suspected drunk driver who killed NFL player and Atlanta-native Edwin Jackson.

Detectives said the driver of the Ford F-150 was driven by a man using the alias Alex Cabrera Gonsales. They confirmed the 37-year-old is Manuel Orrego-Savala who is a citizen of Guatemala.

Manuel Orrego-Savala the 37-year-old from Guatemala (Photo: Brock, Savannah, WXIA)

Indiana State Police said Orrego-Savala is in the United States illegally and was previously deported in 2007 and 2009.

The police are currently working with U.S. Federal Immigration Officers and they have placed a hold on him.

Jackson, who played professional football for the Indianapolis Colts, and 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe were killed shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday on I-70, just west of Holt Road in Indiana. Police said they were standing near a stopped vehicle when the truck drove onto the emergency shoulder and struck them both.

The car Jackson and Monore were by when they were struck and killed. (Photo: WXIA)

Police said Monroe was believed to be a ridesharing driver who was taking Jackson somewhere when he became ill. That’s when Monroe pulled over to the side and got out to help him.

One of the two victims was thrown into the center lane of I-70 during the crash, according to Indiana State Police. Before 911 calls were made, a state trooper saw the crash along the side of the road and activated his emergency lights.

After the accident, Orrego-Savala tried to flee on foot but was apprehended shortly after. Police believe he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

The truck Manuel Orrego-Savala was driving. (Photo: WXIA)

Orrego-Savala is being held in Marion County Jail as investigators work with the prosecutor’s office to file criminal charges.

Shortly after news of his death, the Indianapolis Colts showed their love for the 26-year-old player known to his teammates as "Pound Cake" with the following statement:

“We were heartbroken to hear the news of Edwin Jackson’s passing. Edwin was loved by all in the Colts organization. We admired his outgoing personality, competitive spirit and hard-working mentality. He was well-respected among all with whom he crossed paths, and he will be greatly missed in our locker room and throughout our entire organization. We also understand that another person lost his life in the accident, only adding to our sorrow on this day. We are shocked and saddened by this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both men during this difficult time.”

Jackson was a high school football star at Westlake High School and state-championship-finalist wrestler in Atlanta. He attended Georgia Southern University and joined the football team as a walk on.

