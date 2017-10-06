Denmark joins European nations in banning burka

Women pilgrims wearing burkas make their way to the Prophet Mohammed's Mosque in Medina 24 January 2004. More than 1.1 million Muslims from around the world have already arrived in Saudi Arabia for the annual hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, which climaxes on January 31, under the shadow of terror as the kingdom cracks down on suspected Al-Qaeda gunmen. AFP PHOTO/Awad AWAD (Photo credit should read AWAD AWAD/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AWAD AWAD, 2009 AFP)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Denmark will join other European countries banning full-face covering, including Islamic veils such as the niqab or burqa.

Jakob Ellemann-Jensen of Denmark’s liberal party that leads a center-right governing coalition says a law proposal was not aimed at any religions or a ban of scarfs, turbans or kippa, the traditional Jewish skull cap.

Ellemann-Jensen spoke Friday after a meeting in Parliament.

A large majority of lawmakers, including the opposition Social Democrats — Denmark’s largest party— has said it would vote for such a law, popularly known as the “Burqa Ban.” The move is mostly seen as directed at the dress worn by some ultra-conservative Muslim women. Few Muslim women in Denmark wear full-face veils.

No date for a formal vote was announced.

Austria, France and Belgium have similar laws.

