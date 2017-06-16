Couple 'traumatized' after being tied up by Georgia fugitives later caught

NASHVILLE — Authorities in Rutherford County captured two Georgia fugitives accused of double homicide after they tied up a couple and led police on a chase that closed Interstate 24 Thursday.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal confirmed the capture of Donnie Rowe, 43, and Ricky DuBose, 24, via Twitter.

Authorities launched a nationwide manhunt Tuesday for Dubose and Rowe after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they fatally shot two guards on a prison transport bus before carjacking their way to freedom.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said the inmates fled the bus near Eatonton, about 70 miles southeast of Atlanta. Sills said investigators were trying to determine how the killers got out of the inmate cage and into the driver's compartment.

According to Bedford County Sheriff Austin Swing at a press conference, Dubose and Rowe ditched a vehicle at the base of a hill in Shelbyville, covering the car with grass and branches.

At the top of the hill, they forced their way into a home at gunpoint, Swing said. The couple who live there spent the next three hours tied up while the fugitives ate their beef stew and pilfered their valuables.

"They are extremely traumatized," he said.

The couple suffered minor injuries from the rope used to tie them up and one of them was choked at one point when he tried to escape.

MORE: Read the rest of the story, watch video

© 2017 USATODAY.COM