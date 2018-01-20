Congress convenes rare Saturday session with no solution in sight to end shutdown

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks towards the Senate chamber January 20, 2018 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo: (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images), 2018 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - Lawmakers trickled back into the Capitol for a rare Saturday session with no clear path to resolving the bitter spending-and-immigration impasse that led to a partial government shutdown at midnight Friday.

In the House, Democrats and Republicans huddled in separate camps — emerging only to point fingers at the other party for a stalemate that has shuttered federal agencies and jeopardized government services across the country.

The shutdown began at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, after the Senate blocked a short-term spending bill — called a "continuing resolution" — Friday night as the prior short-term spending measure expired. Government agencies began ramping down operations Saturday, the one-year anniversary of President Trump’s inauguration.

In the Senate, there was one offer on the table that could lead to a breakthrough — a three-week spending bill with a promise to use that time to hash out an immigration deal and other contentious issues — but it was not clear whether Congress could pass such a bill.

“After extensive discussions with senators on both sides of the aisle, I believe such a proposal would pass,” Graham said in a statement Saturday morning. He said it would come with a requirement that if lawmakers don’t reach an agreement on immigration before the Feb. 8 deadline, McConnell would allow a free-flowing debate on the Senate floor to resolve the fate of the “DREAMers,” young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Those immigrants now have legal protections under an Obama-era program known as DACA. But Trump announced in September he would kill the DACA program and nix the legal protections for more than 700,000 DACA recipients as of March 5.

“I’m confident we can find a solution to Border Security/DACA once we start the process,” Graham said. “Success on this will lead to a breakthrough on all other issues.”

House Republicans and White House officials flatly rejected any proposal that would tie their hands on immigration. They said they would not negotiate with the Democrats on DACA until they reopen the government.

“The administration’s position is that as soon as they reopen the government, we’ll resume conversations on DACA,” Marc Short, Trump’s congressional liaison, told reporters after meeting with House Republicans Saturday morning. “It’s hard to negotiate on that when (Democrats are) keeping our border agents not paid, keeping our troops unpaid, not paying for American services.”

Short said Trump spoke with McConnell Saturday morning and would be in contact with other congressional leaders throughout the day. But he said the president did not have any meetings scheduled to mediate the standoff.

House Democrats, led by Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., held a press conference Saturday to take turns at the microphone blaming Republicans for the shutdown.

“We are at this point for one reason and one reason only, and that’s the incompetence of the leadership of the Republican majority in the House and Senate and the incompetence of the leadership in the White House,” said Rep. John Yarmuth of Kentucky, the top Democrat on the House Budget Committee.

Pelosi also warned that Democrats will not support another short-term spending bill unless there is an outline of a broader agreement on other major issues, including long-term funding increases for defense and non-defense programs.

“It's no use having another CR unless we have the terms of engagement on how we go forward” on immigration, border security and other issues, she said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the paralysis is a result of GOP infighting and a “mercurial” president.

“Negotiating with President Trump is like negotiating with Jell-O,” Schumer said on the Senate floor Saturday. “Republican leaders refuse to move ahead without President Trump, and President Trump is so mercurial it’s been impossible to get him to agree to anything.”

But Trump and Republicans said the shutdown was squarely the fault of Democrats who blocked passage of a new spending measure Friday night.

Democrats are holding our Military hostage over their desire to have unchecked illegal immigration. Can’t let that happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

In 2013—the last time we found ourselves in this position—here is what Senator Schumer said: "No matter how strongly one feels about an issue, you shouldn't hold millions of people hostage." He was right! You shouldn't. But that's exactly what he and his party are doing now. pic.twitter.com/nXfIzPGY1s — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 20, 2018

