Chris Christie gets TV job at ABC News, reports say

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has a new job.

Christie has been hired as an occasional contributor to ABC News and will start immediately, proving commentary for President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech on Tuesday night, according to multiple reports.

The hiring is scheduled to be announced Tuesday on "Good Morning America." The reports cited sources who requested anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Officials at ABC declined to comment.

Christie left office two weeks ago after two terms and eight years. He was replaced by Democrat Phil Murphy.

