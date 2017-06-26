CBO: Senate health care bill would lead to 22 million more uninsured

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wrote "ER" to make the poster read "Meaner" during his press conference on the Senate Republicans' health care bill on Thursday, June 22, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) (Photo: Bill Clark, � 2017 CQ-Roll Call, Inc.)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Twenty-two million fewer people will have health care coverage by 2026 under the health care overhaul bill currently being considered by the Senate, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated Monday.

CBO previously estimated that 23 million fewer people would be covered under the bill passed by the House in May. President Trump told senators two weeks ago the House bill was "mean" and he wanted the Senate bill to have more "heart."

The numbers compare to estimates of coverage under current law, the Affordable Care Act — known as Obamacare — which Republicans have vowed to repeal. The proposed bill would also reduce the federal deficit by $321 billion over the next decade.

Republican senators are considering a draft of a health care bill that would scale back federal funding for Medicaid, change the subsidies available to help low- and moderate-income people buy private insurance, end the mandate that most people buy health insurance and repeal the taxes that helped expand coverage to about 20 million Americans under the Affordable Care Act.

Republican leaders are aiming to bring the bill up for a vote in the Senate sometime this week. But as of Monday, the bill — in its current form — did not have enough votes to pass. The bill will fail if more than two Republicans vote against it, since no Democrats will support it. Since the bill's release last week, about a half-dozen lawmakers have expressed opposition to the legislation in its current form.

The House passed its own version of a health care bill in May. If the Senate is able to pass its legislation, another House vote will be necessary to either vote on the Senate bill or some other compromise measure.

Democratic lawmakers sounded off on Twitter after the release of the report:

CBO score: 22 million lose health insurance under Senate GOP bill. This is a craven & cruel bill. We must stop it. Let your voice be heard. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) June 26, 2017

GOP says their "health care" bill is about "freedom and choice." What choice is that? Between paying the mortgage or buying food or meds? — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 26, 2017

The CBO analysis of the disastrous Trump-McConnell health care bill gives us 22 million reasons why it should not see the light of day. https://t.co/CZTBw3tsuY — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 26, 2017

Contributing: Maureen Groppe

