Car goes airborne, crashes into second story of Calif. building

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CBSLA) — A car overnight slammed into the second floor of a building in Orange County on Sunday.

The incident unfolded in the 300 block of E. 17th Street in Santa Ana.

The Orange County Fire Authority said the Nissan Altima crossed three lanes before the driver hit a center divider on 17th Street, then went airborne.

Upon impact, a fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished.

Firefighters said there were two people inside the vehicle. Both victims were safely removed from the car with minor injuries.

Crews used a specialized fire truck to pull the car out of the building.

The driver later admitted to using drugs before the crash.

