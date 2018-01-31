Businessman in U.S. 39 years deported with little notice, family says

Immigration officials sent Amer "Al" Adi Othman back to his native country of Jordan on Monday night. CBS/KBN-TV

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (CBS) -- An Ohio businessman who came to the United States 39 years ago has been deported. CBS News affiliate WKBN-TV reports immigration officials sent Amer "Al" Adi Othman back to his native country of Jordan on Monday night. His flight departed from Chicago.

Congressman Tim Ryan, who fought for Othman to stay in the U.S., released a written statement that reads in part: "It is a sad day for Amer, his family and our entire community. Amer Othman was ripped from his four daughters, his wife, and the country that he has called home for over 30 years. Amer was a pillar of the community and brought commerce to a downtown that craved investment. He hired members of our community. He paid taxes. He did everything right."

"There are violent criminals walking the streets, yet our government wasted our previous resources incarcerating him," Ryan continued. "I am deeply saddened and extremely disappointed with this outcome. I'm sad that America, and the American Presidency has become a place where politics outweighs doing what is right."

Family members say they had little notice that their loved one was being deported. They were notified of Othman's departure at 8 p.m., and had to say goodbye on the phone.

MORE: Read, watch the full story at CBS

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.