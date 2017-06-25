Bruno Mars kicks off BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Bruno Mars performs onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images ) (Photo: Frederick M. Brown, 2017 Getty Images)

Bruno Mars has opened the 2017 BET Award dancing and playing in synchronization with his band the Hooligans to a performance of "Perm."

The pop star paused his performance Sunday to fake-chastise the crowd for not being excited enough and playing around on Instagram during his performance at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Host and comedian Leslie Jones, sporting a knee brace and pacing the stage while toweling herself off like an NBA player, brought her high energy, breathless delivery to the opening monologue. She said she injured herself playing basketball but said she wasn't going to hide the brace, declaring, "That's when you know that you're getting old, 'cause you just don't care."

The hip-hop trio Migos won the night's first honor — the best group award.

