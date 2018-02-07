Brace your phones: 157 new emoji are coming this year

Emoji Head Woman sitting at the desk. Woman wearing a smiling face with sun glasses emoji masks while looking at her phone.This emoji is either enjoying the sun or making cool look extremely natural and easy. (Photo: Thinkstock, aleepiskin)

Are you ready for a ton of new emoji? If not, you better hurry to prepare yourself and your phone.

Announced Wednesday by the Unicode Consortium, a group that helps make open standards to allow people to use computers around the world, the new emoji group finalized today will hit phones in the second half of this year.

While that may seem to be too long a wait, hopefully the idea of new hairstyles for men and women (including red-haired, curly-haired, white-haired and bald), various skin

If that doesn't work then perhaps the idea of a bagel, cupcake or teddy bear emoji might. Or new animal emoji like a kangaroo, lobster and llama. Or maybe a "woozy face" or "partying face" emoji does the trick.

Curious for a peek? The folks over at Emojipedia put together a video to preview on what all the new emoji will look like on the iPhone.

As for why it takes so long, well, that's up to individual manufacturers and software makers like Apple, Google and Microsoft to integrate the now finalized versions of code into their respective software so that it appears properly across various devices, platforms and websites.

All three aforementioned companies are full, voting members in the consortium.

The 157 new emoji are part of an updated version of Unicode, which everything from operating systems to websites use to display letters and characters.

Wednesday's announcement gives those software makers some time to start integrating their own variations on the new emoji before the latest version of Unicode, Unicode 11.0, is released in June.

According to the Consortium, new emoji typically start showing up on phones in August or September. Seeing as Apple and Google both have traditionally released major versions of iOS and Android in the fall it is likely that is when we'll start to see these new emoji on iPhone and Android devices.

