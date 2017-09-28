Beyonce sings in Spanish on 'Mi Gente' remix, donates proceeds to hurricane relief

Beyonce performs on stage during a Get Out The Vote concert in support of Hillary Clinton at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio on November 4, 2016. (Photo: Duane Prokop/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

While other stars tweet out embarrassing photos of themselves to help raise awareness for hurricane relief, Beyoncé is donating money in a much hipper way: via a new remix.

Bey shared a new version of J Balvin and Willy William's Mi Gente Thursday night, which features her singing in both English and Spanish.

One of the new lyrical additions to the song, which garnered more than 100K YouTube views in its first half hour online, is: "Soon as I walk in, boy start they talkin', right as that booty sway. Slay. Lift up your people, From Texas, Puerto Rico, dem islands to Mexico."

Beyonce wrote on Instagram that she's donating the "proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands." She also has a website detailing more relief efforts.

The song is available to stream on Tidal and Spotify.

