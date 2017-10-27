Best fall seasonal beer? Readers vote Pump Action Imperial Pumpkin Ale

Photo: Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

We asked a panel of craft beer experts to nominate their favorite fall seasonal releases, and for the past four weeks our readers have been voting for their favorites.

The top 10 winners in the category Best Fall Seasonal Beer are as follows:

Pump Action Imperial Pumpkin Ale - Four Noses Brewing Company Hazelnut Brown Nectar - Rogue Ales Hopzeit Autumn IPA - Deschutes Brewery Mop Water - Cape May Brewing Co. Festbier - Victory Brewing Company Midnight Autumn Maple - The Bruery Great Lakes Brewing Co. Oktoberfest - Great Lakes Brewing Co. Punkin Ale - Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Harvest Ale - Founders Brewing Co. Pumking Imperial Ale - Southern Tier Brewing Company

A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to picked the initial 20 nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote. Experts Nick Costa (The Hop Review), Julia Herz (CraftBeer.com Beer & Food Course), Rich Higgins (Beer Immersion) and Gary Monterosso (What’s On Tap) were chosen based on their knowledge and experience of the American craft beer scene.

Congratulations to all these winning beers, and be sure to pick up a couple this fall season.

