Baby born after mother died en route to hospital also dies

(Photo: Jessica Michael Photography)

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — Officials say a newborn delivered after his mother crashed her SUV and died while on her way to a hospital to give birth to him has also died.

Twenty-seven-year-old Desiree Strout was driving from Canaan to nearby Skowhegan to have labor induced when her vehicle hit black ice, struck a snowbank and rolled over onto a frozen pond Monday.

Officials say Gage Arthur Weeks was in critical condition after being delivered by an emergency cesarean section.

State police and Skowhegan police and firefighters responded to the accident that left a burned truck overturned on the ice of a small pond along Route 2 in Skowhegan early Monday. (Kennebec Journal)

Skowehegan Police Chief David Bucknam said he learned Thursday of the baby’s death.

Strout’s husband, Harry Weeks, and 8-year-old daughter were hospitalized after the crash. Authorities say Weeks suffered serious injuries, but he’s expected to survive.

