New iPhones, Apple Watch unveiled

Apple is expected to unveil a slew of new products on Tuesday during the first-ever event at the company's new Steve Jobs Theater.

Apple iPhone

Apple has unveiled its new generation of iPhone, the 8 and the 8 Plus. To start it'll be available in three colors: silver, space gray, and gold.

"It's truly amazing how amazing how much iPhone impacts the world each and every day," CEO Tim Cook explained.

During the big unveil, Apple said its new chip is the "most powerful and smartest" ever.

Apple Watch

The first big unveil was the Apple Watch Series 3. The key feature in this new update is that the watch will include cellular functions built in. That way consumers can leave their phone but still be connected via their watch.

Apple says it'll be the same size as Series 2.

The New Apple Watch Series 3 will also let you stream Apple Music on the watch, without needing your phone nearby.

The Series 3 cost will begin at $399 with cellular functions or $329 without cell service. Orders will begin September 15 and it'll be available starting Sept. 22.

How much that cell service will cost is unknown at this time. During the unveil, Apple said there will be an "introductory offer" from carriers but didn't give any details on that.

Meanwhile, Apple is cutting the price of its Series 1 watch to be from $249.

Apple TV

Apple officially unveiled its Apple TV 4K following the Apple Watch Series 3 reveal.

The upgrade includes live sports and according to Apple, any HD videos previously bought through iTunes will get upgraded to 4K for free.

Apple TV with 4K begins at $179 and will be available on Sept. 21.

