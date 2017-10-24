Activist tosses Russian flags at Trump during Capitol visit

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump arrive for the Republican Senate Policy Luncheon and walk past a Russian flag on the floor that was thrown at the U.S. Capitol October 24, 2017. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - A protester made his way inside the U.S. Capitol building on Tuesday afternoon and threw Russian flags at President Trump before being detained by authorities.

The man, who identified himself as Ryan Clayton from the group Americans Take Action, shouted that "Trump is treason."

The president was walking with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell heading for a lunch with Republican senators.

A protester made it into the press gaggle (no clue how) and started screaming about treason as Trump walks into the Capitol pic.twitter.com/TUOLMBYEC3 — Eliza Collins (@elizacollins1) October 24, 2017

As the pair walked past members of the press, Clayton lobbed a handful of Russian flags emblazoned with the word "Trump."

Protester ID’d self as Ryan Clayton from Americans Take Action got very close to Trump and threw these flags at him pic.twitter.com/hIk1v2qpHS — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) October 24, 2017

"We should be talking about treason in Congress, not about tax reform," he shouted as authorities took him away.





It's unclear how the activist managed to get in the press area and within a few feet of the president, despite tight security at the Capitol because of Trump's visit.

