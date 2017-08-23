$758M Powerball sold in Massachusetts; $1M ticket sold in Spring

The Massachusetts State Lottery announced on Twitter that the winning ticket was sold at the Handy Variety convenience store in Watertown.

HOUSTON -- Powerball Chair Charlie McIntyre says the $758.7 million jackpot claimed by a ticket sold in Massachusetts is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.

In a statement early Thursday, McIntyre also says six other tickets won $2 million apiece, and 34 more are worth $1 million.

One of those million dollar tickets was sold in Spring at the Easy Lane Food Mart at 603 Rayford. Another million dollar ticket was sold in Snyder, Texas.

The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.

The Massachusetts State Lottery announced on Twitter that the winning ticket was sold at the Handy Variety convenience store in Watertown.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

© 2017 KHOU-TV