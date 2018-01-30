7-year-old boy arrested for punching teacher at Florida school

A 7-year-old boy was placed in handcuffs and removed from his school after he allegedly punched his teacher repeatedly in the back, kicked her and grabbed her hair. FACEBOOK / JUAN J ALVARADO

MIAMI (CBS/AP) -- School district officials in South Florida say they followed standard protocol last week when a 7-year-old boy was placed in handcuffs and removed from his school after he punched his teacher repeatedly in the back, kicked her and grabbed her hair. The incident began Thursday when a teacher at the Coral Way K-8 Center in Miami told the first-grader to stop playing with his food in the cafeteria.

When the child refused to stop, he was taken from the cafeteria, according to an incident report from Miami-Dade County Public Schools police officer Munick Soriano.

The report says the boy hit the teacher repeatedly in the back when they were in a hallway outside the cafeteria. The child continued punching and kicking the teacher until they both fell on the ground.

Eventually the boy was hospitalized briefly at Miami Children's Hospital under the Florida Mental Health Act, based on behavioral criteria that indicated he could pose a threat to himself or others, school district officials said.

The child's mother, Mercy Alvarez, said her son doesn't have a mental disorder. Instead, she called her son's arrest "police abuse."

