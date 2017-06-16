15-year-old boy charged with murder in death of Kiaya Campbell, 10

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS NEWS) -- A 15-year-old boy in the Denver area has been charged with killing a 10-year-old girl and could be tried as an adult.

Adams County District Attorney Dave Young said Wednesday after a closed hearing that the boy was charged with first-degree murder with intent to kill after deliberation, and first-degree murder of a child under 12 by someone in a position of trust.

Young said he intends to prosecute the boy as an adult. Authorities have not released the boy's name.

Kiaya Campbell of Thornton was found dead on June 8 about a mile and a half from her father's home in Thornton after her family reported her missing the previous night.

Kiaya had last been seen with the 15-year-old son of her father's girlfriend walking to a shopping center. Police would not confirm if the boy arrested Saturday night was the same one who reported he and the girl had gotten separated during a thunderstorm on June 7.

Investigators said her body had signs of severe trauma, and a local coroner tells CBS Denver the death was not accidental.

More information on her cause of death hasn't been released.

