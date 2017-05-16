Zac Efron will play serial killer Ted Bundy in 'Extremely Wicked'

Actor Zac Efron arrives for the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, May 7, 2017. (JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JEAN BAPTISTE LACROIX)

Zac Efron's next role will reportedly take him from saving lives to taking them.

The 29-year-old Baywatch star is set to assume the role of serial killer Ted Bundy in the film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile according to reports from The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

Bundy was executed in 1989 after being convicted of killing a 12-year-old and two Florida State University sorority sisters. He confessed to ending the lives of dozens more. THR reports the movie, written by Michael Werwie, will be told from the point of view of Bundy's former girlfriend.

“I have been trying to work with Zac Efron for a long time,” producer Nicolas Chartier said to Variety. “From his dramatic turn in Paperboy to his hilarious performance in Neighbors, he continues to impress audiences and critics alike with his extraordinary versatility and range. We couldn’t be more excited to see him in this amazing role.”

