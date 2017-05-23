Youngest identified Manchester terror victim, 8, was 'beautiful little girl'

MANCHESTER, England — The first victim to be named in the terror attack here that left 22 dead and dozens injured was a huge fan of singer Ariana Grande, with whom she once proudly posed for a picture and posted it to social media.

Georgina Callander, 18, was at Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday night when she died in a blast blamed on a suicide bomber, who was also killed when his device was detonated.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. But, top U.S. intelligence official, Dan Coats, said the American government had not yet verified whether or how the Islamic State, also known as ISIS, was responsible.

Tributes paid to 18-year-old "Ariana Grande superfan" Georgina Callander - first of 22 Manchester victims named https://t.co/lqUtY17BA5 pic.twitter.com/Sc0xrxrbPF — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) May 23, 2017

Callander's death was confirmed by Runshaw College in Leyland, a small town about 34 miles northwest of Manchester. She grew up in Lancashire, a county in northwestern England.

In 2015, Callander posted a picture of herself posing alongside Grande on Instagram.

On Monday before the show she sent a Twitter message to Grande: "So EXCITED TO SEE YOU TOMORROW."

Callander was in the second year of a three-year health and social care course. The London Evening Standard reported that she died in a hospital in Manchester with her mother by her side.

Callander's friends paid tribute to her on social media. "I hope you rest in peace my darling," tweeted Sophie Jauregui, who identified herself as Callender's best friend.

The second victim to be named was Saffie Rose Roussos, who was just 8.

Her teacher at Tarleton Community Primary School described her as a "beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word" in a statement issued through Lancashire County Council. "She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair.”

Tarleton also sits to the northwest of Manchester, close to Leyland, where Callander was from.

John Atkinson, 26, from Bury, in the Greater Manchester area, was the third victim to be named. Online messages paid tribute to an “amazing young man," according to The Bolton News, a northwestern England newspaper that's part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

Tracey Crolla said: "Thinking of all the Atkinsons at this very sad time. John Atkinson you turned into an amazing young man so kind and thoughtful you will be missed by everyone."

Bury Council leader Rishi Shori said Atkinson's death is "incredibly tragic."

