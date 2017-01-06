Yahoo tweets N-word typo on story about Trump's Navy

(Photo: Twitter/screenshot)

WaPo Express' Thursday blunder, in which the newspaper used a male symbol to accompany a story on a women's march, has nothing on Yahoo Finance 's unfortunate tweet later in the day.

The financial news website tweeted a story about President-elect Donald Trump 's desire to build a much bigger Navy. But instead of starting bigger with a "B," the word started with its keyboard neighbor, "N." We won't type it out here, but you can spell.

The tweet was deleted, but screenshots were everywhere.

Yahoo Finance later tweeted an apology: "We deleted an earlier tweet due to a spelling error. We apologize for the mistake."

But by using such a word, the tweet caught the attention of thousands who weren't willing to dismiss it as a typo or let it go unnoticed. Many didn't shy from offering their hot take. The headline even earned its own hashtag.

