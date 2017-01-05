KHOU
Massive bluefin tuna sells for $632,000

Mary Bowerman, USA TODAY Network , KHOU 8:47 AM. CST January 05, 2017

A massive bluefin tuna went for a cool $632,000 at an auction in Tokyo on Thursday.

Kiyomura Corp. owner Kiyoshi Kimura paid 74.2 million yen for the 466-pound fish at the annual New Year auction at the Tsukiji market, AP reported.

Kimura is a sushi chain owner, who often wins the auction.

The Japanese continue to be the biggest consumers of bluefin tuna, a species that many environmental experts say could go extinct due to extreme overfishing. 

The massive bluefin tuna was caught off the coast of northern Japan.

