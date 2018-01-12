Woman returns dead Christmas tree to Costco after the holidays, gets full refund

(Photo: CBS LA)

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Costco has given new meaning to the phrase “the customer is always right”, when the retail giant issued one customer a full refund for a “dead” Christmas tree.

On Jan. 4, a woman lugged her brittle, browned Christmas tree into a Santa Clarita Costco, demanding a full refund because her tree had “died”.

“I can’t make this stuff up,” said one man waiting in line behind the woman, who took to Facebook to express his anger and frustration about the ordeal.

“Woman in line at Costco, totally nonchalant, to return her Christmas tree ‘because it is dead’ on January 4,” said the man. “If I didn’t see it, I wouldn’t believe that someone had so little moral values or lack of conscience.”

Although Costco did allow the woman to receive a full refund for her purchase, the man said that it didn’t come without cost.

According to the man, the woman was questioned for about 30 minutes and “shammed to a small degree.”

