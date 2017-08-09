Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:



12-30-36-47-62, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 4

For the first time, U.S. lottery players will have a choice of games offering jackpots topping $300 million.

In the seven years since all U.S. lotteries began selling both Powerball and Mega Millions tickets, both games have never offered prizes so large at the same time.

The top prize for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing is an estimated $307 million.

The jackpot for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing was $350 million. It increased to $382 million when no tickets matched all six winning numbers: 11, 17, 50, 52 and 74, plus the Mega Ball 14.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night.

