Winners: Who took home Tony Awards?

Maeve McDermott gets the scoop from Broadway's biggest stars on the red carpet at the 71st annual Tony Awards. USA TODAY

TEGNA 6:46 AM. CDT June 12, 2017

Here's who won at the 71st Tony Awards. Winners in bold.

  • Best musical

Come From Away
WINNER: Dear Evan Hansen
Groundhog Day: The Musical
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical

Denée Benton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Christine Ebersole, War Paint
Patti LuPone, War Paint
WINNER: Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!
Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical

Christian Borle, Falsettos
Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Andy Karl, Groundhog Day: The Musical
David Hyde Pierce, Hello, Dolly!
WINNER: Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Best revival of a musical

Falsettos
WINNER: Hello, Dolly!
Miss Saigon

Best play

A Doll’s House, Part 2
Indecent
WINNER: Oslo
Sweat

Best revival of a play

WINNER: August Wilson’s Jitney
John Guare’s Six Degrees of Separation
Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes
Present Laughter

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical

Kate Baldwin, Hello, Dolly!
Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos
Jenn Colella, Come From Away
WINNER: Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen
Mary Beth Pell, Anastasia

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play

Cate Blanchett, The Present
Jennifer Ehle, Oslo
Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie
Laura Linney, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes
WINNER: Laurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play

Denis Arndt, Heisenberg
Chris Cooper, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Corey Hawkins, John Guare’s Six Degrees of Separation
WINNER: Kevin Kline, Present Laughter
Jefferson Mays, Oslo

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play

Johanna Day, Sweat
Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll’s House, Part 2
WINNER: Cynthia Nixon, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes
Condola Rasha, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Michelle Wilson, Sweat

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical

WINNER: Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!
Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen
Andrew Rannells, Falsettos
Lucas Steele, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Brandon Uranowitz, Falsettos

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play

WINNER: Michael Aronov, Oslo
Danny DeVito, Arthur Miller’s The Price
Nathan Lane, The Front Page
Richard Thomas, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes
John Douglas Thompson, August Wilson’s Jitney

Best book of a musical

Come From Away, Irene Sankoff and David Hein
WINNER: Dear Evan Hansen, Steven Levenson
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Dave Malloy
Groundhog Day: The Musical, Danny Rubin

Best original score

Come From Away, music and lyrics: Irene Sankoff and David Hein
WINNER: Dear Evan Hansen, music and lyrics: Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
Groundhog Day: The Musical, music and lyrics: Tim Minchin
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, music and lyrics: Dave Malloy

Best direction of a play

Sam Gold, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson’s Jitney
Bartlett Sher, Oslo
Daniel Sullivan, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes
WINNER: Rebecca Taichman, Indecent

Best direction of a musical

WINNER: Christopher Ashley, Come From Away
Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen
Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day: The Musical
Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!

Best choreography

WINNER: Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand
Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, Groundhog Day: The Musical
Kelly Devine, Come From Away
Denis Jones, Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical
Sam Pinkleton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best orchestrations

Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand
Larry Hochman, Hello, Dolly!
WINNER: Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen
Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best scenic design of a play

David Gallo, August Wilson’s Jitney
WINNER: Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong
Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page
Michael Yeargan, Oslo

Best scenic design of a musical

Rob Howell, Groundhog Day The Musical
David Korins, War Paint
WINNER: Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Best costume design of a play

WINNER: Jane Greenwood, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes
Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter
Toni-Leslie James, August Wilson’s Jitney
David Zinn, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Best costume design of a musical

Linda Cho, Anastasia
WINNER: Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!
Paloma Young, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Catherine Zuber, War Paint

Best lighting design of a play

WINNER: Christopher Akerlind, Indecent
Jane Cox, August Wilson’s Jitney
Donald Holder, Oslo
Jennifer Tipton, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Best lighting design of a musical

Howell Binkley, Come From Away
Natasha Katz, Hello, Dolly!
WINNER: Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Japhy Weideman, Dear Evan Hansen

