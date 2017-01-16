Wife of Orlando massacre shooter arrested

Visitors take photos and leave items at a makeshift memorial outside the Pulse nightclub, the day before the one month anniversary of a mass shooting, Monday, July 11, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. (Photo: John Raoux, AP)

The wife of Omar Mateen, the man who killed 49 people in a shooting rampage at an Orlando nightclub last June, has been arrested on a charge of obstructing justice, according to multiple media reports.

Noor Salman was taken into custody the FBI at her California home, The New York Times reports. A person familiar with details of the arrest told the Times Salman was charged with obstruction. CBS News said Salman also faces a charged of aiding and abetting.

Salman, in interviews with federal investigators after the shooting, allegedly acknowledged driving Mateen to the Pulse nightclub at least once before her husband launched the assault, according to the official who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Salman met Mateen online and they married in 2011. The couple has a 3-year-old son. Salman, who has Palestinian roots, grew up in the small suburb of Rodeo, Calif., about 25 miles northeast of San Francisco.

