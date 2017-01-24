Viral video shows why you should know what type of glass your vehicle has

Experts say you should be aware of the type of glass your vehicle has in case of an emergency. (Photo: KENS)

The type of glass your vehicle windows are made of is probably not something you’ve thought about. However, you might want to give it some consideration going forward. It could save your life in a worst case scenario.

It’s something that had San Antonio business owner Ron Harris thinking after he watched a video that had gone viral. The video shows a woman in Spokane, Washington stuck in her vehicle Friday evening while the vehicle was on fire. She was unable to open the door, or roll down the window. Thankfully, an officer arrived and started pounding on the driver’s side window with his baton. The only problem, the glass did not break very easily.

“I took out my baton and started beating on the window. I was a little disappointed to see it didn’t shatter like I was expecting on the first hit,” the police officer in the the video said during an interview with KREM-TV in Spokane.

The officer was eventually able to squeeze her out, but Ron Harris knew what had happened after watching the video.

“I realized that it was laminated glass and if he hadn’t been there, she wouldn’t have been able to figure out how to get out of the car,” said Harris.

Harris is co-owner of Concours Auto Salon, and over the years, he said he has seen more vehicles equipped with laminated glass on the front side windows. However, he does not believe most drivers know this, or know the difference. Which is why he shared the dramatic video on the company’s Facebook page, urging drivers to have an emergency exit plan.

“It’s becoming more popular. [Auto makers] consider it added safety,” said Harris.

Lloyd Welty of San Antonio Pick-N-Pull has been in the auto industry for years, but was unaware more vehicles are using laminated windows on the side. Welty helped demonstrate to KENS 5 how difficult a laminated window is to break. Taking a hammer to a laminated window takes a number of swings and would be nearly impossible to escape through if in an emergency situation. Smashing tempered glass is much easier, which is why both men recommend you know which windows in your vehicle are tempered and which are laminated.

“A lot of the new cars are adding safety features to try to keep you safe in the event of a crash, but sometimes safety can be a hindrance when getting out of a vehicle,” said Harris.

Knowing what type of windows you have is fairly easy. A window with tempered glass will look like one piece of glass when looking at the top of the glass. Laminated glass will look like two pieces of glass sandwiched together.

If your front windows are laminated, then both Harris and Welty suggest you should form an exit plan to break a back window if needed during an emergency.

