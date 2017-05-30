'I went too far': Kathy Griffin apologizes for photoshoot of her 'beheading' Trump

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 07: Comedian Kathy Griffin poses for a portrait at The Wrap studios on March 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images,) (Photo: Emma McIntyre, 2017 Emma McIntyre)

The visual is stark-- solemn-faced, comedian Kathy Griffin holds a bloodied, gory head in front of her. The subject of the beheading? The commander in chief himself.

Well, at least a replica of him.

The controversial image and accompanying video, shot by photographer Tyler Shields, was posted by TMZ and on Griffins' Twitter account on Tuesday before the shoot's official release.

But after serious backlash, Griffin says she's sorry for the graphic images and is asking the photographer to take them down.

"I sincerely apologize," Griffin said in a video posted Tuesday evening on her Twitter page.

"I crossed the line, I moved the line, then I crossed the line-- I went way too far."

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

In her original tweet, Griffin said she captioned the photo "there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming of his... wherever," a reference to a comment made by then-candidate Trump about news personality Megyn Kelly.

Griffin clarified in a subsequent tweet that she intended the photo to be taken as a jest at the "Mocker in Chief."

Both tweets have since been deleted.

Shields also posted the gory video preview on his YouTube account:

See a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot here:

