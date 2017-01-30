USS Zumwalt: The next generation destroyer

The Navy’s most technologically-advanced destroyer, the USS Zumwalt sails towards her new homeport in San Diego. PETTY OFFICER 1ST CLASS ACE RHEAUME/U.S. NAVY

(CBS NEWS) -- Seventy-three years ago today, the famous World War II battleship Missouri was christened in New York. It was state-of-the-art back then, but a far cry from a brand new -- and somewhat more controversial -- addition to the nation’s fleet. Our Sunday Morning Cover Story is reported by David Martin:

If Batman had a warship, one admiral said, it would look like the USS Zumwalt -- the newest, most advanced warship that the Navy is bringing to the fleet.

Martin rode with Captain James Kirk (no relation to “Star Trek”’s Captain Kirk, although plenty of people have noted the coincidence) from Norfolk, Virginia up to Baltimore, where the Zumwalt -- with its one-of-a-kind look -- was officially commissioned as a destroyer in the United States Navy.

“The Zumwalt looks radically different,” Kirk said. “It’s part of the design of the ship to be stealthy -- a sleek exterior without a lot of metal sticking up in different places, a smooth surface.”

But what will President Trump think when he finds out the Zumwalt cost an astronomical $4 billion? Ray Mabus, who served as President Obama’s Secretary of the Navy, admits the Navy tried to cram in too much new technology in too little time.

“We were designing while we built them,” Mabus said. “That’s just not a smart way to build a ship.

