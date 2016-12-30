Trump praises Putin for not retaliating on sanctions

Donald Trump praised Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday for holding off on retaliation for U.S. sanctions regarding Russian hacking during the presidential election.

"Great move on delay (by V. Putin) - I always knew he was very smart!" the president-elect tweeted mid-day.

Great move on delay (by V. Putin) - I always knew he was very smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2016

The praise came a day after President Obama, responding to Russian efforts to intervene in the 2016 election via cyber-espionage, announced economic sanctions on Russian intelligence officials and institutions, the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats suspected of being spies, and the shuttering of two Russian facilities in the United States.

While Russian officials recommended expelling U.S. officials from their country, Putin announced Friday he would not do so, partly in deference to the incoming Trump administration.

Trump has questioned whether Russia was involved in hacking the emails of Democratic Party officials, and he brushed off the sanctions imposed by Obama.

“It's time for our country to move on to bigger and better things," Trump said in a statement Thursday night.

He added, "nevertheless, in the interest of our country and its great people, I will meet with leaders of the intelligence community next week in order to be updated on the facts of this situation."

That briefing will be scheduled for next week, Trump transition spokesman Sean Spicer said.

U.S. intelligence officials have accused the Russians of hacking Democratic emails in an effort to help Trump win the election.

While Putin and Russia deny the allegations, the Obama administration is a preparing a report on the cyber attacks, and Congress is likely to conduct an investigation of its own.

During the campaign, Democrats said Trump was too friendly with Putin; Trump said he only wants to improve U.S.-Russian relations.

Trump tweeted about the Russian leader on a day in which he continued to hold meetings at his Mar-a-Lago estate in South Florida about plans for his inauguration and administration.

The president-elect has four Cabinet-level slots to fill: director of National Intelligence, secretary of Agriculture, U.S. trade representative and secretary of Veterans Affairs.

Trump is also planning a New Year's Eve reception at Mar-a-Lago, with guests including Sylvester Stallone and Quincy Jones.

The president-elect is scheduled to return to New York City on New Year's Day.