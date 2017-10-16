This 31-year-old is set to become the world's youngest leader

Sebastian Kurz, 31, is likely to become the world’s youngest leader of a country.

Kurz, currently Austria's Foreign Minister, is the head of the Austrian People’s Party, which finished first in parliamentary elections Sunday, cementing the nation’s rightward shift and paving the way for him to become chancellor.

Austria will likely see a coalition between the People’s and Freedom parties to form the next government.

Here are some facts about Kurz:

•Vienna-born Kurz, who studied law at the University of Vienna, became Europe’s youngest foreign minister in 2013. He has also served on Vienna's city council and in Austria’s military.

•He became the leader of the People’s Party in May 2017.

•Kurz appealed to the right following the migrant crisis of 2015, which saw around a million people enter Europe, pledging to shut down the Balkan refugee route and restrict welfare payments to refugees.

•The far-right Freedom Party, whose leader Norbert Hofer narrowly lost the presidential race to the Green Party’s Alexander Van der Bellen in December, has accused Kurz of stealing its policies.

• Kurz is in a relationship with Austrian finance ministry worker Susanne Thier. They met when Kurz was 18.

•His nickname is "Wunderwuzz,” which loosely translates as “wonder hotshot,” according to the BBC.

