Tenn. boy diagnosed with heart failure wants cards for birthday

Kaiden was diagnosed with a severe birth injury, leaving him with a handful of conditions that gave him 5-10 years to live. (Photo: Hope for Kaiden Facebook page)

PARIS, TENN. - A Tennessee boy who was born with severe birth injuries and diagnosed with a handful of conditions is anticipating his monumental birthday, and he wants you to help make it even bigger and better.

Kaiden, who was born in Tennessee, spent the first six weeks of his life at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital in Nashville. He was diagnosed with Meconium Aspiration Syndrome, which resulted in a handful of other diagnoses including Microcephaly, Sensorineural hearing loss, Cortical Visual Impairment, and multiple stomach and intestinal issues, among others.

At 8-months-old, Kaiden was diagnosed with heart disease and heart failure. Doctors informed his family he was expected to only live to 5-10-years-old. Throughout his young life, Kaiden was denied a heart transplant on multiple occasions, according to the Hope for Kaiden Facebook page. He is unable to talk, sit, crawl or walk, but he receives his nutrition and medications through a feeding tube.

Last November, Kaiden's family made the decision to put him into hospice care. He's stayed under the care of hospice since then, but this past July was the start of 'something short of a miracle.'

"Kaiden's heart is now in normal range," the Hope for Kaiden Facebook page said. "We have no idea what caused the heart disease or what cured it, so we do not know if it will ever come back or not."

But while the future remains unclear, one thing isn't: Kaiden's fifth birthday. His mother, Rachel Ann Houston, took the initiative to give her son the birthday of a lifetime, by asking people around the country - specifically, from each of the 50 U.S. states - to send her son a collection of cards, well wishes, and thanks, to celebrate a birthday they were not sure would arrive.

"His entire life is a miracle. He has proved everyone wrong and continues to do so. That is why [his fifth birthday] means so much to us," wrote the Hope for Kaiden Facebook page in a post.

"For now, we are enjoying life with him."

Kaiden's birthday is Monday, October 30. Those interested in sending him a card should send them to P.O. Box 814 Paris, Tennessee 38242.

