Teen charged after cat doused in gasoline, burned alive

The cat, nicknamed Phoenix, was found Wednesday night by a retired firefighter who saw flames erupt in the field. He decided to investigate and found Phoenix, who had been doused with gasoline. The cat’s paws were tied together and a firecracker, which did not ignite, had been placed on top of it.

By the next night, 19-year-old Noah Riley had been charged with two counts of animal cruelty.

Phoenix had showns signs of recovery, but took a turn for the worse on Sunday, according to officials with the Animal Welfare League of Montgomery County. She died not long after fluid built up in her lungs Sunday evening.