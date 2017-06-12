Virginia high school covered with toilet paper

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) – Someone toilet-papered Tallwood High School over the weekend.

Emergency dispatchers started receiving calls about the handiwork around 2 a.m. Monday

Some people on social media speculated that the "TP-ing" is part of a senior prank.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools holds high school commencement exercises throughout the week.

The first graduation ceremony takes place Tuesday at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. Tallwood seniors graduate Thursday.

