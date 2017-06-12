KHOU
Close

Starbucks teams with Lady Gaga for 'Cups of Kindness'

The campaign features four summer drinks and raises money for Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation.

Associated Press , TEGNA 3:40 PM. CDT June 12, 2017

SEATTLE (AP) — Starbucks has teamed up with Lady Gaga for a set of brightly colored summer drinks that will raise money for the singer's foundation.

The "Cups of Kindness" campaign begins Tuesday and runs through Monday. Starbucks says 25 cents from every drink will be donated to Gaga's "Born This Way" foundation, which has an ongoing campaign to encourage kindness.

The drinks include two of Starbucks' famous pink drinks and two new beverages. One of them is a blackberry-flavored violet drink and matcha lemonade, a combination of matcha tea with traditional lemonade that Gaga says she "instantly fell in love with."

Starbucks is contributing a minimum of $250,000 to Gaga's foundation.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories