UPS says employee shoots, injures 4 at San Francisco delivery facility

A UPS delivery truck. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images, 2013 Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A UPS employee opened fire at a San Francisco package delivery facility on Wednesday, injuring four and prompting a massive police response in a neighborhood near downtown, officials said.

UPS spokesman Steve Gaut told The Associated Press that an employee fired inside the facility before the drivers were sent out to do their normal daily deliveries. Gaut said four people were injured and that he believed the shooter "turned the gun on himself."

Gaut and hospital officials did not have immediate information about anyone's condition.

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital received the victims, spokesman Brent Andrew said, but he did not know exactly how many people.

Auto shop owner Robert Kim said he heard about five to eight rapid gunshots. The next thing he knew, he said, "a mob of UPS drivers" was running down the street screaming "shooter, shooter."

Police confirmed the shooting at the facility in the Potrero Hill neighborhood, about 2 ½ miles from downtown San Francisco but didn't release further information.

Uniformed UPS employees were later led out in a line by officers next to a highway. They walked away calmly with emergency vehicles nearby and gathered nearby outside a restaurant.

The shooting led to a massive police response and a shelter-in-place warning for the surrounding area.

It came the same day a gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice, wounding U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana and several others.

#SFPD is at the scene of a shooting that occurred near 17th & Vermont. Please avoid the area, expect street closures and traffic delays #SF — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 14, 2017

#SFPD is asking people in the area to shelter in place. SFPD will advise when the shelter in place has been lifted. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 14, 2017

#SFPD is conducting a building search. Please continue to avoid the area and shelter in place until we have further information. #SF — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 14, 2017

#SFPD contained the incident & building is secure. The Special Ops continues to search the building for additional victims & witnesses. #SF — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 14, 2017

This is a developing story. Reload for the latest details.

© 2017 Associated Press