Scene where 4 people died when two trees toppled onto trailer home in southern Houston County, Alabama during apparent tornado on night of January 2, 2017, according to CBS Dothan, Alabama affiliate WTVY-TV (Photo: WTVY-TV/CBS)

(CBS NEWS) -- Parts of the South were bracing for more rain Tuesday, a day after severe storms killed at least four people in Alabama and one in Florida Monday.

The line of severe thunderstorms spawned several possible tornadoes, and the threat continued into early Tuesday for southern Alabama, southwest Georgia and the Florida Panhandle.

CBS Dothan, Alabama affiliate WTVY-TV reports, “Four people died Monday night when two trees toppled onto a house in southern Houston County during an apparent tornado. Three others in the home escaped without injury.”

The station quotes Houston County Emergency Management Director Chris Judah as sayhing, “It is a very dangerous scene. One of the trees cut the trailer in half.” He said those killed had huddled in one area of the mobile home while the other three were in another part.

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley said in a statement on social media that the Houston County sheriff had told him about the deaths and he offered “prayers for those impacted.”

In Mossy Head, Florida, a 70-year-old man drowned Monday, apparently accidentally, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office says, adding that deputies found his car partially submerged “and his body floating face-down” near his trailer.

In Georgia, some of the heaviest rains were expected early Tuesday morning, forecasters said.

“There is a slight chance of damaging winds and tornadoes, however the highest probabilities are generally west of Interstate 75,” said Sid King, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Georgia, near Atlanta.

