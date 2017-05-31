Rush-hour bombing near embassies kills 80, wounds hundreds in Kabul

An Afghan security force member stands at the site of a car bomb attack in Kabul on May 31, 2017. At least 40 people were killed or wounded on May 31 as a massive blast ripped through Kabul's diplomatic quarter, shattering the morning rush hour and bringing carnage to the streets of the Afghan capital. / AFP PHOTO / SHAH MARAI (Photo credit should read SHAH MARAI/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: SHAH MARAI)

At least 80 people were killed and hundreds wounded Wednesday when a massive explosion rocked a diplomatic area in Afghanistan's capital Kabul. The Islamic State claimed responsibility, Afghan broadcaster 1 TV reported.

Public health ministry spokesman Ismail Kawasi told the Associated Press that 350 people were injured in the bombing, which happened during rush hour in the center of Kabul.

He said most of the wounded were civilians, including women and children.

The bomb, which went off near the entrance to the German embassy, was hidden in a sewage tanker, police spokesman Basir Mujahid told Reuters. The target of the bombing wasn't immediately clear. German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said a security guard at the embassy was killed and some staff were wounded. He said thoughts were with the relatives of the victims.

“Such attacks do not change our resolve in continuing to support the Afghan government in the stabilization of the country," Gabriel said.

The attack, which blew doors off their hinges hundreds of yards away and shattered windows, came days after the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The BBC said Mohammed Nazir, one of its drivers, died following the attack. He was transporting BBC Afghan journalists to the British broadcaster's offices there. Four BBC journalists were wounded but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Najib Danish, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, told the AP that more than 30 vehicles were destroyed or damaged.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack, saying, "the terrorists, even in the holy month of Ramadan, the month of goodness, blessing and prayer, are not stopping the killing of our innocent people.”

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul and the head of NATO condemned the attack.

Hugo Llorens, the U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, said the “horrific and shameful attack demonstrates these terrorists’ complete disregard for human life and their nihilistic opposition to the dream of a peaceful future for Afghanistan," the AP reported. The U.S. embassy is located about half a mile from the scene.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg tweeted: "My thoughts are with all those affected. #NATO stands w/ Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism."

“The bombing in Kabul is a horrific act of violence and a heartbreaking reminder of the toll that Afghan civilians continue to pay in a conflict where armed groups deliberately target them and the government fails to protect them," Amnesty International’s Afghanistan researcher Horia Mosadiq said in a statement. "There must be an immediate, impartial and effective investigation that delivers justice to the victims," she added.

Pakistan said the explosion damaged the residences of some of its diplomats and staff and that some of them had suffered minor injuries. Japan’s Foreign Ministry said the blast broke windows at its embassy and that two of its employees were slightly injured.

Turkey, China and India also reported damage to their embassy buildings. None of their staff members were believed to have been wounded.

The nation is totally shocked and devastated by the news of today's explosion in KBL, many innocent lives lost in Ramadan, — Sediq Sediqqi (@SediqSediqqi) May 31, 2017

I condemn the horrific attack in #Kabul.My thoughts are with all those affected. #NATO stands w/ Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) May 31, 2017

