Rock dropped from overpass leads to murder charges for teens

DETROIT — Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton Monday charged five teens with second-degree murder for the death of a motorist killed Oct. 18 by a piece of concrete dropped off an Interstate 75 overpass.

Kenneth White, 32, of Mount Morris Township outside Flint, died from injuries he sustained when the concrete smashed through the windshield of a work van in which he was riding. Investigators immediately suspected that the concrete was dropped intentionally, unlike similar incidents in May along Interstate 696, which were considered accidental.

Leyton said the teens, who range in age from 15-17, all attend Clio High School. They have been charged as adults. Arraignments are expected Tuesday morning.

The second-degree murder charge carries up to life in prison. The teens also are charged with conspiracy to commit murder and malicious destruction of property.

Investigators said White, a construction worker and father of a 5-year-old son, was heading home in a van driven by a friend about 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The van was travelling south on I-75 at about 70 mph when it approached the Dodge Road overpass, where the concrete fell on the vehicle from the overpass.

The chunk, weighing about six pounds, rocketed through the windshield, fractured White's skull and caused other injuries. He later was pronounced dead at Hurley Medical Center.

