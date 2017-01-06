LIVE VIDEO: Shooting reported at Fort Lauderdale International Airport

(Photo: CBS NEWS)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- There are reports of multiple victims in a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport in Florida.

At least one person has been taken to the hospital, CBS Miami reports. People were evacuated to the tarmac during the incident.

Witnesses report the scene appears to be calming down, however.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

LIVE VIDEO: CBS Miami reports on airport shooting