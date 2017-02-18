Norma McCorvey, 'Roe' in Roe v. Wade, passes away at assisted living center in Katy

(Photo: Delony, Douglas)

HOUSTON - Norma McCorvey , the woman behind the 1973 Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade which legalized abortion, died Saturday.

McCorvey, 69, died of heart failure at an assisted living center in Katy, CBS NEWS reports.

McCorvey, who went by the pseudonym Jane Roe, challenged the constitutionality of abortion laws in Texas. At the time it was illegal for women to have abortions unless their lives were at risk.

The case made it up to the Supreme Court where the justices ruled it was legal to have an abortion because of a woman’s right to privacy protected under the 14th Amendment. The ruling came too late for her to have an abortion and she gave the baby up for adoption.

Later, McCorvey became an anti-abortion activist and filed a motion in Dallas in 2003 to have the case overturned. She alleged that there was new evidence that abortion hurt women. In 2004, judges at the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans dismissed the motion.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

(© 2017 KHOU)