Report: Mom allegedly beat 4-year-old to death after he dropped egg

Zarah Coombs, 26, is accused of killing her 4-year-old son (Photo: CBS NEW YORK)

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) - New York Police have arrested a mother in the death of her 4-year-old son who was found covered with bruises inside their Brooklyn apartment.

NYPD officers responding to a 911 call found Zamair Coombs bruised and unresponsive Wednesday night. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The boy’s mother, 26-year-old Zarah Coombs, was arrested Thursday morning on charges including murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

The medical examiner says the boy died of multiple blunt impact injuries and has ruled his death a homicide.

Sources told CBS New York that Coombs told officers she was feeling overwhelmed with taking care of three young children, and said she beat Zamair with a stick after he dropped an egg.

It’s not clear if she has an attorney who could comment on the charges.

CBS New York reports that Coombs’ boyfriend, Jamari Richardson, was back at the house on Thursday to take his two children out. He allegedly came back to the couple’s basement apartment Wednesday night and found Zamair submerged in a makeshift plastic tub.

