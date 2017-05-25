Queen Elizabeth II visits children hurt in Manchester bombing

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 25: Queen Elizabeth II speaks to Amy Barlow, 12, from Rawtenstall, Lancashire, and her mother, Kathy during a visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital to meet victims of the terror attack on May 25, 2017 in Manchester, England. Queen Elizabeth visited the hospital to meet victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack and to thank members of staff who treated them. (Photo by Peter Byrne/WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: WPA Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has told children injured in the Manchester bombing that the attack was "dreadful and wicked" as she visited a children's hospital to meet victims, families and medical staff.

The 91-year-old monarch told 14-year-old Evie Mills and her parents: "It's dreadful. Very wicked, to target that sort of thing." She also chatted and shook hands with hospital staff, and told the father of another teenager at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital: "It's not something you expect at all."

Twelve children under the age of 16 were taken to the hospital by ambulance following Monday's attack at Manchester Arena, where pop star Ariana Grande was finishing a concert when a powerful bomb killed 22.

