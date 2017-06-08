KHOU
President Trump is not tweeting about the Comey hearing. But Donald Jr. is.

Jessica Estepa , USA TODAY , TEGNA 10:25 AM. CDT June 08, 2017

President Trump has yet to tweet on Thursday, as ex-FBI director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

But there is one Trump out there who isn't shying away from Twitter as the hearing happens: his oldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

Trump retweeted the accounts for the GOP and a conservative strategist. But as questioning got underway, Trump's tweets picked up some steam:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

His brother, Eric Trump, had chimed in a couple hours earlier, but he didn't livetweet the hearing.

 

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump took over as co-heads of the Trump Organization after their father won the election. Sister Ivanka Trump is working for the administration and has not tweeted since Wednesday.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM


