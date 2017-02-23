$435M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana; $1M winner sold in San Antonio

DES MOINES, Iowa (CBS/AP) -- The winning Powerball numbers have been drawn for the jackpot that’s climbed above $400 million for the first time in nearly three months.

The numbers are 10-13-28-52-61 and Powerball 2. The game’s website says one jackpot winning ticket was sold in Indiana, but a $1 million ticket was sold in the San Antonio area.

According to the Texas Lottery, the $1 million winner matched five out of five numbers. It was a Quick Pick sold at the Commercial Food Mart on the city's south side.

During Wednesday night’s drawing, it was announced that the jackpot jumped to an estimated $435 million.

It was the seventh-largest jackpot in Powerball history, the Powerball website notes.

Before Wednesday, the last time a winning ticket in the jackpot was sold was on Dec. 17.

Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The top prize drops back to $40 million for the next drawing Saturday night.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are incredibly small, at one in 292.2 million.

Powerball’s jackpot swelled to a record $1.6 billion in January 2016, when three winning tickets were sold in Florida, California, and Tennessee.

Powerball and Mega Millions jack;pots have topped the $400 million mark only a few other times, the Reuters news agency notes.

