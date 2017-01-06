Police: Man at Ohio Walmart used syringe to squirt semen on women

Timothy Blake WASHINGTON COUNTY, OHIO SHERIFF'S OFFICE

MARIETTA, Ohio (CBS NEWS) — Police in Ohio say a West Virginia man repeatedly stalked women inside a Walmart, using a syringe to spray them with his own semen.

Timothy Blake was charged Dec. 30 with pandering obscenity, sexual imposition and two counts of menace by stalking.

Officials say they first received a report on Nov. 2, from a woman who said she was shopping at Walmart when she noticed a man she described as “’creepy,’ who seemed to be lingering around her,” according to an arrest affidavit obtained by CBS News.

She said the man walked to within a few inches behind her and she then felt something wet on her lower back and foot. She “began to panic” and rushed to a bathroom where she discovered the substance was “sticky,” when she left the bathroom, she allegedly saw the man continuing to watch her. Police said surveillance video from the store showed the man squirting the woman.

On Dec. 28, police received a similar report from a different woman.

